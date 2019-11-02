Here are 6A Division I and Division II playoff scenarios with a week left in the regular season.
If you see anything amiss in your district, please let us know:
District 6AI-1
Already in: Broken Arrow (5-1, +46), Edmond Santa Fe (5-1, +40)
In the running: Jenks (4-2, +55), Norman (4-2, +30), Westmoore (3-3, -22)
Key games: Broken Arrow at Enid, Westmoore at Jenks, Norman at Edmond Santa Fe
Possibilities: Broken Arrow is first with a win and Santa Fe loss and cannot be lower than second. Santa Fe is first with a win but could go as low as fourth on points with a loss by five or more. Jenks is in with a Norman loss, cannot be lower than third with a win and will be second if Santa Fe loses. But the Trojans will be out with a loss to Westmoore and Norman win. Norman is in with a win and will be second with a win and Jenks loss. Westmoore can only qualify with a win over Jenks and Norman win.
District 6AI-2
Already in: Owasso is first. Moore (4-2), Mustang (4-2) and Union (4-2) will decide the order of the next three places.
Key games: Union at Edmond North, Mustang at Moore
Possibilities: By virtue of tiebreakers, Mustang is second, Union third and Moore fourth if the Broncos beat Moore. Union is second with a win and Mustang loss and cannot be lower than third except with a loss and Moore win. Moore is second with a win and Union loss, but cannot be higher than third if Union wins.
District 6AII-1
Already in: Stillwater (6-0) hosts Del City (6-0) to determine first and second place.
In the running: Choctaw (4-2, +7), Midwest City (3-3, +12), Deer Creek (3-3, -6)
Other key games: Deer Creek at Choctaw, Midwest City at Putnam West
Possibilities: Choctaw is third with a win and also qualifies if it loses by six points or less or if Midwest City loses. Midwest City is in with a win and will be third on marginal points if Choctaw loses, but the Bomers will be out with a loss and Deer Creek win. Deer Creek is third with a win and Midwest City loss and can qualify on marginal points if it wins by seven or more.
District 6AII-2
Already in: Bixby (6-0) hosts Muskogee (5-1) to determine first and second place. Booker T. Washington (4-2) is third.
In the running: Sapulpa (3-3, -8), Ponca City (2-4, -26)
Other key games: Sapulpa at Ponca City, Shawnee at Bartlesville
Possibilities: Sapulpa is in with a win or on marginal points in a three-way tie if Bartlesville (2-4, -40) wins. Ponca City is in with a win and Bartlesville loss but would have to win by nine or more if Bartlesville also wins.