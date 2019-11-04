Owasso, runner-up for the 6A state title, and semifinalist Broken Arrow had three selections each Monday when the Oklahoma High School Fast Pitch Coaches Association announced its 2019 All-State softball teams.
Owasso was represented by infielders Paige Knight and Payton Compton and outfielder Jaycee Hampton. Broken Arrow was represented by pitchers Savannah Evans and Kailee Reese and infielder Reagan Edwards.
Others from the Tulsa area were Sand Springs catcher Sabrina Usher, Jenks infielder Chaney Hupp, Jenks pitcher Jordyn Pipkin, Union outfielder Adrianna Young, Coweta outfielder Madison Wheat and Collinsville pitcher Elizaberth Aman.
Sequoyah Tahlequah, a 3A semifinalist, led the Middle East selections with three players — pitcher Madi Joice, and infielders Lana Gass and Lexy Keys.
Other Middle East selections included Emma Gill of Oologah, Megan Turner of Verdigris and Lillie Walker of Inola.
The 2019 All-State games will are set for June 6 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. Action begins with the large-school game at 10 a.m., the small-school game at 12:30 p.m. and the game for mid-sized schools at 3 p.m.
Bixby's Joy Marie Galliart was designated to coach the Large East and Muldrow's Mike Possage will coach the Middle East.
Large East
Pitchers: Isabelle Cox, Durant; Olivia Cummings, Pryor; Savannah Evans, Broken Arrow.
Catchers: Camryn Suggs, Ponca City; Sabrina Usher, Sand Springs.
Corner Infielders: Chaney Hupp, Jenks; McKenna Wofford, Tahlequah.
Middle Infielders: Paige Knight, Owasso; Karli Westmoreland, Durant.
Outfielders: Kennedy Cramer, Pryor; Madison Wheat, Coweta; Adrianna Young, Union.
Utility: Elizabeth Aman, Collinsville; Payton Compton, Owasso; Reagan Edwards, Broken Arrow; Jaycee Hampton, Owasso; Jordyn Pipkin, Jenks; Kailee Reese, Broken Arrow.
Coach: Joy Marie Galliart, Bixby
Large West
Pitchers: Chloe Bohuslavicky, Piedmont; Hannah Harrison, Westmoore; Hannah Williams, Carl Albert.
Catchers: Zadie LaValley, Carl Albert; Whitney Walde, Westmoore,
Corner Infielders: Kamryn Garvie, Edmond North; Rikki Hadley, Piedmont
Middle Infielders: Kenedi Morelock, Piedmont; Kristen Whitehouse, Moore.
Outfielders: Hannah Hurtz, Yukon; Jacee Minter, Edmond North; Tiffany Paul, Choctaw.
Utility: Lauren Blankenship, Ardmore; Aaliyah Brown, Carl Albert; Elizabeth Hall, Woodward; Taylor McKittrick, Moore; Caitlyn Wells, Deer Creek; Shayleigh Williams, Moore.
Coach: Jenny Rollins, Westmoore
Middle East
Pitchers: Madi Joice, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Lillie Walker, Inola; Makayla Williams, Hilldale;
Catchers: Krosby Clinton, Byng; Emma Gill, Oologah
Corner Infielders: Sydnee Browning, Valliant; Lana Gass, Sequoyah Tahlequah
Middle Infielders: Lexy Keys, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Megan Turner, Verdigris
Outfielders: Kylee Free, Heavener; Shyann Shipman, McLoud; Hannah Thouvenel, Fort Gibson
Utility: Adisyn Auld, Prague; Beth Denney, Prague; Janyrie Ganaway, Broken Bow; Madison Pratt, Idabel; Sabetha Sands, Checotah; Kaylee Sanchez, Hilldale.
Coach: Mike Possage, Muldrow
Middle West
Pitchers: Katelynn Carwile, Purcell; Taylor Spencer, Kingston; McKenzie Wagoner, Newcastle
Catchers: Kady Lynch, Sulphur; Hannah Robbins, Lexington.
Corner Infielders: Hope Madden, Washington; Chloe Pender, Lone Grove
Middle Infielders: Makella Mobly, Sulphur; Chelsea Spain, Purcell
Outfielders: Madi Merrell, Davis; McKenzie Ruth, Sulphur; Anna Sample, Lexington
Utility: Brooklyn Bain, Comanche; Sarah Kirby, Weatherford; Tatum Long, Chisholm; Aleigha Lowe, Elgin; Maebree Robertson, Newcastle; Jayleigh Totten, Marlow
Small East
Pitchers: Sheyenne Cheek, Wilburton; Alyssa DeLeon, Stroud; Rachel Eggleston, Kiowa
Catchers: Karli Ashing, Oktaha; Karlie McCormick, Kiowa
Corner Infielders: Krista Harkey, Caney; Savannah Hutchison, Fairland
Middle Infielders: Tenley Wainright, Tushka; Sydnie Womack, Howe
Outfielders: Katyn Denson, Coalgate; Cadence Howard, Kiowa; Shaina Spears, Wilburton
Utility: Rylan Brinlee, Wilburton; Kyndall Davis, Fairland; Katlyn Hughey, Stroud; Randi McLarry, Silo; Grace Montgomery, Red Oak; Jordan Odell, Asher
Coach: Mike Womach, Howe
Small West
Pitchers: Olivia Parry, Vici; Sarah Spriggs, Sterling; Janie Worthington, Carnegie
Catchers: Madison Faylor, Canute; Kylee Rice, Duke
Corner Infielders: Molly Myers, Hobart; Kendyll Harris, Hammon
Middle Infielders: Kodee Hrbacek, Apache; Tatum Winters, Texhoma
Outfielders: Catelyn Brewster, Leedey; Steelie Price, Ringling; Kenadie Walsh, Binger-Oney
Utility: Laney Anderson, Stratford; Reagan Detrick, Ringwood; Addison Hanna, Duke; Ashley Smith, Cyril; Kayln Raper, Morrison; Jasmine Warriner, Morrison
Coach: Marty Curry, Sterling