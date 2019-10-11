OWASSO — The top-ranked Owasso Rams were again without the services of Isaiah Jacobs, but his absence hardly seemed to matter.
After just one carry a week ago, the senior running back did not suit up on Friday night with a knee bruise. Without Jacobs, quarterback Cole Dugger threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns while the defense added a score and pitched a shutout in the first half as the Rams cruised to a 52-13 homecoming win over Norman North at Owasso Stadium.
“We have guys that can step up,” said Dugger, who completed 13-of-21 passes in just one half of work. “They knew that their number was going to be called and they really answered it. They looked good to me. I don’t think we missed a beat.”
Junior Kelan Carney finished with a career-high 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Mario Kirby had two touchdown catches while Derrick Overstreet, who started in place of Jacobs, tallied 111 total yards as Class 6AI’s No. 1 team improved to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in District 6AI-2 play.
“Everybody knew that we were going to have to step up with Isaiah being out,” Dugger said. “I think we answered it well.”
The Rams scored on their first three possessions and led 21-0 in less than 10 minutes of game time.
Dugger found Carney for a 56-yard scoring connection for the first touchdown, which was keyed by a Trey Goins block downfield. Less than two minutes later, a 21-yard Ronnie Thomas jet sweep led to Kirby’s first TD from 22 yards out. Owasso’s ensuing series was a six-play march capped off when Dugger found Kirby wide open for a 16-yard score and a three-touchdown lead with 2:19 left in the first quarter.
Norman North’s best offensive march ended with a missed 35-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter.
Dugger passed for 239 yards in the first half, including a 34-yard strike to Cole Adams. The Ram defense then got into the scoring act as junior safety Gage Laney picked off a Jackson Remauldo pass — his team-high fourth interception — and returned the ball 70 yards for a touchdown 17 seconds before halftime, extending the lead to 35-0.
“I saw the quarterback throw it up and I had the perfect chance to get it,” Laney said of his second pick-six of the season. “Then I saw a bunch of Owasso jerseys ahead of me and I didn’t see one white jersey. It was pretty awesome.”
Owasso held the Timberwolves (1-5, 1-2) to 77 yards of offense over the first two quarters.
After a Hagen Hood 36-yard field goal early in the third quarter, Carney again found the end zone, this time on a 31-yard catch-and-run. Willis Brown capped Owasso’s scoring with a 16-yard run in the fourth.
Quarterback Jackson Remauldo accounted for both North scores, a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter and a 16-yard scamper with 9:37 remaining.
Jordan Ford paced the T-wolves with 55 rushing yards.
Featured video