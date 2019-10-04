EDMOND — Top-ranked Owasso walked away with a convincing win Friday, despite missing one of its key cogs.
Standout senior running back Isaiah Jacobs had just one carry before leaving during the Rams’ first offensive series and did not return. Even without Jacobs, the Rams racked up 511 yards of total offense and rolled to a 44-0 win over Edmond North at Husky Stadium.
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said Jacobs’ decreased workload was a precaution after he suffered a knee bruise the prior week.
“He was just sore and we didn’t think we should push it,” Blankenship said about Jacobs, who averaged 158 yards rushing through the first four games. “He could’ve played. He had a bruise in the Union game and it was still tight.”
Derrick Overstreet ran for two touchdowns and Trey Goins caught TD passes for the Rams (5-0, 2-0 District 6AI-2). Cole Dugger completed 20-of-31 passes for 267 yards and three TDs.
Owasso’s defense held Edmond North (1-4, 0-2) to 55 yards and recorded its first shutout of the season.
“It was a really productive business trip,” Blankenship said. “I thought we were pretty darn sharp. Stuff like this can get sloppy and I was glad it didn’t.”
Mario Kirby set up Owasso’s first TD with an 18-yard reception on third-and-11. Kirby hurdled a North defender on his way to the Huskies 30-yard line. Two plays later, Goins caught a 20-yard TD strike from Dugger at 4:52 of the first quarter.
Moments later, the game was delayed for approximately 45 minutes because of lightning in the area.
The delay did not slow down the Rams, as they scored on their next two series on passes to Kelan Carney (21 yards) and Payton Lusk (35 yards). Overstreet followed with a 21-yard run, then capped the drive with a 2-yard TD. Midway through the second quarter, Goins caught an 18-yard TD on a slant to give Owasso a 20-0 lead.
Overstreet’s second TD came in the final minute of the half on a 4-yard run as the Rams’ lead grew to 27-0 at intermission.
Reserve running back Willis Brown, who recovered a kickoff in the first half, scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter and rushed for a team-high 52 yards. Carney, who led all Ram receivers 73 yards on nine receptions, scored on a 23-yard swing pass on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Hagen Hood was 4-for-4 on PATs and booted a 22-yard field goal in the fourth.