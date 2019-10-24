Bill Blankenship’s time on the sidelines of a football field has allowed him more experiences than most high school coaches.
But not even the Owasso head man and member of the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame has faced off against family. That will change on Friday night when the top-ranked Rams travel to No. 4 Mustang for a key District 6AI-2 contest. When Blankenship looks across the field, he’ll see his second cousin, Lee Blankenship, on the opposite sideline.
“I have coached against former coaches, former players. Never family,” said the Rams third-year head honcho. “It’s definitely one of those things you’re sensitive to, especially when it’s all over. There’s nothing that extends further after that horn goes off.”
Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. at Bronco Stadium.
The Rams enter with an unblemished mark at 7-0, alone atop the district standings at 4-0 and look to continue their best start since 1986. In his first season at Mustang, Lee has guided the Broncos to a 5-2 record and 3-1 district mark, highlighted by a 23-21 upset win at Union on Oct. 4.
“It’ll probably be interesting before the game and after the game,” Blankenship said of matching wits with family. “But I think once we get going it’s not a big deal. We do what we do. It may be different for Lee just because he hasn’t done it as long.”
Blankenship said the two will text on occasion during the season and may even chat a little more frequently during the off-season when time allows. Lee spent nine seasons at Gore, Beggs and Bartlesville before he took over the reins of the Mustang program last December at age 32.
Lee attended football camps Bill hosted, both as a player or coach, in the past. The elder Blankenship said he doesn’t see an inordinate amount of similarities when it comes to X’s and O’s between the two teams. The similarities between the two become more evident when analyzing their coaching philosophies, which was intentional according to Lee.
“Bill was a huge factor. I based my goals and the way I approached my career on what he did,” Lee Blankenship told the Yukon Review.
Bill Blankenship said Lee’s impact as a coach has been impressive.
“He gets the idea of how to build a program and not just a team,” Bill said. “I love that about him, the big-picture vision he has for his program…It’s about how much concern you have for developing a young man for life, not just winning games. The investment you put into his future…You see that very clearly with what Lee has done everywhere he’s been. He’s passionate about that.”