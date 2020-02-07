Even Mother Nature could not keep Owasso from hold its annual National Signing Day Ceremony.
Postponed two days due to school closings, 38 Ram senior student athletes were recognized for making their future college choice on Friday morning inside the Owasso Gymnasium (See PHOTO gallery).
Owasso athletes signed to play collegiately in eight different sports.
Below is a complete list of the signees:
Name; Sport; College/University
Aaliyah Ahmed; softball; Coffeyville Community College (Kansas)
Allen Carey; football; Ottawa (Kansas)
Allene Dennis; softball; Mid-America Christian
Annslee Leeviraphan; softball; Evangel (Missouri)
Aubrey Schroyer; softball; Coffeyville Community College (Kansas)
Baylee Kosciolek; volleyball; Coffeyville Community College (Kansas)
Brett Wilcoxen; golf; Northeastern State
Calee Gregory; softball; Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Chloee Sams; softball; Labette Community College (Kansas)
Cole Dugger; football; Lindenwood (Missouri)
Conley Rae; baseball; Cowley County (Kansas)
Corey Charles; soccer; USAO
Deuce Mayberry; football; Kansas
Emilee Norton; softball; Coffeyville Community College (Kansas)
Gabe Russell; baseball; Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Gracie Pate; soccer; Oklahoma Baptist
Greyson Ward; soccer; Evangel (Missouri)
Haydon Grant; football; Tulsa
Isaiah Jacobs; football; Maryland
Jack Hammond; baseball; Kansas
Jaycee Hampton; softball; Northwestern Oklahoma State
Kassidy Collins; soccer; Central Oklahoma
Keaton Ranallo; baseball; Seminole State
Mallory Hendrix; volleyball; Central Oklahoma
Mario Kirby; football; Pittsburg State (Kansas)
Nate Ackenhausen; baseball; Eastern Oklahoma State College
Nate Wohlgemuth; baseball; Arkansas
Omarr Barker; football; Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Paige Knight; softball; Oklahoma
Payton Compton; softball; Seminole State College
Payton Lusk; football; Missouri State
Pepe Casey; baseball; Seminole State
Sierra Williams; track; Missouri State
Sydney Sherman; soccer; Oklahoma Baptist
Tate Farley; soccer; Oral Roberts
Teigan Denny; lacrosse; Oklahoma Baptist
Tristan Profit; football; Missouri Western
Tyler Rhodes; golf; Freed-Hardeman (Tennessee)