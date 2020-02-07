Even Mother Nature could not keep Owasso from hold its annual National Signing Day Ceremony.

Postponed two days due to school closings, 38 Ram senior student athletes were recognized for making their future college choice on Friday morning inside the Owasso Gymnasium (See PHOTO gallery).

Owasso athletes signed to play collegiately in eight different sports.

Below is a complete list of the signees:

Name; Sport; College/University

Aaliyah Ahmed; softball; Coffeyville Community College (Kansas)

Allen Carey; football; Ottawa (Kansas)

Allene Dennis; softball; Mid-America Christian

Annslee Leeviraphan; softball; Evangel (Missouri)

Aubrey Schroyer; softball; Coffeyville Community College (Kansas)

Baylee Kosciolek; volleyball; Coffeyville Community College (Kansas)

Brett Wilcoxen; golf; Northeastern State

Calee Gregory; softball; Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Chloee Sams; softball; Labette Community College (Kansas)

Cole Dugger; football; Lindenwood (Missouri)

Conley Rae; baseball; Cowley County (Kansas)

Corey Charles; soccer; USAO

Deuce Mayberry; football; Kansas

Emilee Norton; softball; Coffeyville Community College (Kansas)

Gabe Russell; baseball; Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Gracie Pate; soccer; Oklahoma Baptist

Greyson Ward; soccer; Evangel (Missouri)

Haydon Grant; football; Tulsa

Isaiah Jacobs; football; Maryland

Jack Hammond; baseball; Kansas

Jaycee Hampton; softball; Northwestern Oklahoma State

Kassidy Collins; soccer; Central Oklahoma

Keaton Ranallo; baseball; Seminole State

Mallory Hendrix; volleyball; Central Oklahoma

Mario Kirby; football; Pittsburg State (Kansas)

Nate Ackenhausen; baseball; Eastern Oklahoma State College

Nate Wohlgemuth; baseball; Arkansas

Omarr Barker; football; Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Paige Knight; softball; Oklahoma

Payton Compton; softball; Seminole State College

Payton Lusk; football; Missouri State

Pepe Casey; baseball; Seminole State

Sierra Williams; track; Missouri State

Sydney Sherman; soccer; Oklahoma Baptist

Tate Farley; soccer; Oral Roberts

Teigan Denny; lacrosse; Oklahoma Baptist

Tristan Profit; football; Missouri Western

Tyler Rhodes; golf; Freed-Hardeman (Tennessee)