Owasso alum Kinzer Lambert recently became a three-time All-MIAA selection for Missouri Southern State.
The senior was named second team all-conference after averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest for the Lions. Lambert has shot nearly 50 percent from the field and 76 percent from the free throw line.
Lambert and MSSU advanced to the MIAA championship game last weekend, which included an upset of second seed and No. 15-ranked Rogers State in the semifinals. The Lions claimed a bid in the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament. MSSU will face Northern State Saturday in the first round.