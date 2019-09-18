Throughout last week, a storm was building up around the Owasso football program.
Around practices, there was an edge about the Ram coaches and players that was almost palpable. There was an intensity level that, as much as coaches try to duplicate, is not reached very often. But the Rams were not simply just a highly-motivated herd, there was an aura of confidence around Bill Blankenship’s squad.
There was a belief that, if given the opportunity, Owasso was going to go into the home of the top-ranked and defending state champions and make amends for last year’s two losses to Broken Arrow.
Friday’s outlook in the sky for the inaugural Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family was fairly pleasant. But on the field, the Rams unleashed a storm of physicality and precision that took its toll on BA as the game wore on.
The Ram defense got things rolling with a pair of momentum-killing turnovers in the first half. A late blunder in the kicking game tied the game going into halftime. In the second half, Owasso’s offense went to work against a Tiger defense that had been impenetrable. Owasso’s 1-2 punch of Isaiah Jacobs and the run game along with Cole Dugger, Payton Lusk and the passing game was a combination of thunder and lightning that proved to be too much.
Even freshman speedster Cole Adams got into the act in the fourth quarter as he wove his way through BA defenders for a 43-yard score aided by video-game like agility.
When the smoke and fireworks cleared, Owasso pulled away for a 42-19 decision. The win catapulted the Rams to the No. 1 ranking in Class 6AI, the first time the program has held the top spot in the regular season in decades, at least.
The victory was not only the Rams’ signature win of 2019, it also ranks as one of the biggest regular season triumphs in recent memory.
An argument could be made that the biggest regular season win would still be the 48-10 rout of Jenks in the 2017 opener. That win on the Trojans’ home field was the first game of the Blankenship era which included a new quarterback and new uniforms. It also showed this new era of Ram football was justified with having new expectations.
Owasso’s 2014 win over defending state champion Jenks ranks as another memorable outcome. Wallace Clay’s fourth-quarter scoring grab from Gabe Neph proved to be the difference in a 7-6 victory, the Rams first over the Trojans in 21 years.
In 2012, Owasso beat Union for the second straight year. Quarterback Jaylen Lowe delivered one of the all-time great games by a Ram. Lowe rang up 381 yards of total offense in a 38-35 win at Union-Tuttle Stadium. The victory spearheaded OHS to its most recent district championship and just the fifth crown in program history.
Friday’s outcome made Owasso the clear-cut favorite in Class 6AI going into district play. But only time will tell if the Broken Arrow win be a springboard to bigger and better things for this year’s squad like those other landmark Ram victories of the past.
“It’s a fun big, big game,” Blankenship said moments after the game. “But no one is going to remember this when we get to November. It’s about getting ready for district play. The real season begins in two weeks.”