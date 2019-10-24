One of college baseball’s most well-known figures will join athletic royalty at Collinsville.
Longtime Oklahoma State coach Gary Ward will highlight the second induction into the Collinsville Athletic Hall of Fame. The six-person class was announced Wednesday.
Ward will join Doug Freeman, Theda Bowline, Ashley Frogge, Ronnie Delk and Ron Evans as the newest Cardinal inductees.
Ward coached baseball and basketball and was an assistant football coach at Collinsville from 1963-69. He later guided Yavapai (Arizona) Junior College to a pair of national championships during a nine-year stint before embarking on a legendary career in Stillwater. Ward guided the Cowboys to more than 950 wins and 17 Big Eight Conference championships. Ward finished his coaching career at New Mexico State.
Freeman, a 1978 graduate, earned All-State honors in football for the Cardinals. He went to earn All-Big 8 academic honors as a center for OSU.
Bowline, a 1985 CHS graduate, was named the Tulsa World Metro Player of the Year and earned All-State honors in basketball. She was part of the Cards 3A state championship squad in 1984.
Frogge, a 1997 graduate, was the Oklahoma Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in volleyball.
A 2000 graduate, Delk was a two-time state champion for Collinsville. He spent the past eight years leading the highly-successful Perry program to eight straight dual state championships and five state tournament team crowns. Delk left Perry last summer to become an assistant at Bentonville in Arkansas.
Evans, a 1955 graduate, will be inducted posthumously under Distinguished Special Service. Evans was known as a Cardinal Super Fan and supporter.
The HOF induction is scheduled to take place Feb. 14, 2020, when Collinsville hosts Oologah in basketball.