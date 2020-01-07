Longtime Owasso baseball coach Steve Holleman has received American Baseball Coaches Association/Baseball America Assistant Coach of the Year award.
Holleman was presented with the accolade over the weekend at the ABCA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
So, when it was announced last Wednesday that Holleman had been named the 2019 ABCA National Assistant Coach of the Year for the high school division, he chose to deflect the praise to those around him.
“It’s a great honor,” said Holleman, who has spent the last 40 years as a staple in both the Owasso athletic program and community. “But I look at it this way. Longevity and great players give me awards like this…It’s more than just my award. It’s the players. It’s the assistant coaches that I’ve coached with. It’s being able to be with (head) coach (Larry) Turner all these years.”
Holleman and Turner have teamed up to spearhead one of the most successful baseball dynasties ever at the high school level.
Holleman has been part of 1,147 wins and 11 state championship teams. His impressive list of accomplishments includes being named All-State Coach, the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame.