Matt Sweeney, who coached Owasso to a 6A girls basketball title in 2018, has been recommended as the new girls coach at Edison High School.
Sweeney resigned from the Owasso helm after eight seasons. He compiled a 110-97 record and also guided the Rams to a 6A state runner-up finish in 2016.
His appointment to the Edison job is pending school board approval, TPS director of athletics Gil Cloud said.
“I’m excited to meet (Edison’s kids) and start a new adventure,” Sweeney said. “I think it’s gonna be fun. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the program.”
Sweeney teaches chemistry and will be an asset in the classroom, Cloud said.
“He brings a wealth of experience and is a proven winner,” Cloud said. “A tremendous plus for Edison is his teaching ability both on and off the court."
Sweeney was also head coach at Oologah and compiled a 77-50 record over five seasons (2007-12). With Owasso in 2018, he guided the Rams to a gold ball and shared All World coach-of-the-year honors with Booker T. Washington’s Rabu Leyva.
Sweeney replaces Wan U, who coached the Eagles for three seasons before stepping down for health reasons. Wan U will remain with the school as a teacher, Cloud said.
Before Oologah, Sweeney, 47, spent seven years as a Fort Gibson assistant and considers former Tigers girls coach Jerry Walker a mentor.
“I learned a lot from that man," he said.
A 1991 Sallisaw High graduate, Sweeney attended Northeastern State University and also spent one year as a Spiro assistant.
