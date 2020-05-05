Sport: Tennis
Who inspired you to play tennis?
Self-inspired.
Who is your favorite professional tennis player?
Nick Kyrgios
Do you prefer singles or doubles?
Doubles because you can joke around more.
What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school tennis career?
2019 regionals No. 2 singles semifinals where I beat Bixby to make it to state.
Favorite season?
Spring
Do you have a nickname?
Nope.
What is a fun fact that not many people know about you?
I love to snowboard and am really good at it!
Furthest place you have traveled?
Outer Banks, North Carolina
If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Switzerland
If you could meet someone famous, who would it be?
Baker Mayfield
What are your plans after graduation?
Air Force Academy
What advice would you give to someone who is just starting to play tennis?
You get out of tennis what you put into it, but always be sure to have fun while you’re doing it.
Besides tennis, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?
Vehicle restoration.
Favorite high school subject?
Physics
Least favorite high school subject?
English
Favorite color?
Blue