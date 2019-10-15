Sport: Volleyball
What is one thing most people do not know about you?
I’m a mono surivivor.
Twitter or Instagram?
Twitter, better content, funny and not about the likes.
What is one show you would want to be on?
“Bachelorette.” I have watched the show my whole life and wanna find love.
What are your plans after graduation?
Go to University of Arkansas and study business.
What would you like to be doing in 10 years?
Freshly engaged, both dogs, both overweight, coaching freshmen volleyball and a slight shopping addiction, but in remission.