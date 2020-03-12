Senior, Owasso tennis
Who inspired you to play tennis?
Courtney Swift
Who is your favorite professional tennis player?
Rodger Federer
Do you prefer to play singles or doubles?
Singles because I don’t have to depend on anyone.
What was the most memorable tennis match in your high school career?
Me versus Bixby at Jenks.
What advice would you give to someone who is just starting to play tennis?
Get into lessons.
Besides tennis, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?
Watching movies and hanging out with friends.
Favorite high school subject?
Tennis.
Least favorite subject?
AP stat.
Favorite book or movie?
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
Favorite season?
Summer.
Do you have a nickname?
Yes, “Little Nut.”
What is a fun fact not many know about you?
I want to get TikTok famous.
Furthest place you have traveled?
Europe.
If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Hawaii.
If you could meet someone famous, who would it be?
Taylor Swift.
What are your plans after graduation?
Attend the University of Arkansas and study biology.