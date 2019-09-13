Jenna Holderman
Volleyball
Which teammate is the best singer?
Avery Vancuren.
What is one show you would want to be on?
“Friends.” It is funny and their lives look fun.
Who is one celebrity you would like to meet?
Tom Cruise. “Top Gun” is the best movie EVER.
What is one superstition you have related to volleyball?
My knee pad that has a rip in it has to be on my left knee during games.
What would you like to be doing in 10 years?
I want to be married, be a labor and delivery nurse, start a family and live in the mountains.