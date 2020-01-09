Kelsey Korb
Sport: Basketball
Which teammate is the best singer?
Avery Vancuren
If you aspired to be one athlete in your sport, who would it be?
Terryn Milton. She was an incredible teammate and role model and she is a great athlete.
What is one thing most people do not know about you?
I’m secretly 6’4” I just slouch.
What is one guilty pleasure you have?
I really like doing physics homework.
What is the toughest part of your sport?
Getting out of my head and just playing the game I know how to play.