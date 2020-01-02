Owasso basketball

Kennady Harper

Sport: Basketball

What is one thing most people do not know about you?

I like poetry.

What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

Dragon Tales.

What is one superstition/routine you have related to basketball?

Put essential oils on before I play.

What is the toughest part of playing basketball?

The toughest part of this sport is being fearless. I tend to get in my own head and second guess myself. Another tough part is being a role model. You always want to be someone the underclassmen can look up to.

