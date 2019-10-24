Mallory Hendrix
Sport: Volleyball
Which teammate is the best comedian?
Taylor Hendricks.
Who is one celebrity you would like to meet?
Beyonce because she is perfect and Shawn Mendes because I’m in love with him.
What would you like to be doing in 10 years?
I would like to be successful and not lonely. LOL
What is one show you would like to be on?
“Vampire Diaries” because I love Damon.
Twitter or Instagram?
Instagram because editing pictures are fun.
What is one superstition/routine you have related to volleyball?
Always wear the right and left socks on the correct feet.