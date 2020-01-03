Michael Hogan
Sport: Swimming
If you aspired to be one athlete in your sport, who would it be?
Michael Phelps because he’s really fast, but also really nice.
Twitter or Instagram?
Twitter because I think people are more of a community there compared to Instagram.
What is one thing most people do not know about you?
I play Tetris at least three hours a day.
What is one guilty pleasure you have?
Ice cream.
Who is one celebrity you would like to meet?
Scarlett Johansson because she’s my celebrity crush.