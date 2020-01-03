Owasso swimming

Michael Hogan

Sport: Swimming

If you aspired to be one athlete in your sport, who would it be?

Michael Phelps because he’s really fast, but also really nice.

Twitter or Instagram?

Twitter because I think people are more of a community there compared to Instagram.

What is one thing most people do not know about you?

I play Tetris at least three hours a day.

What is one guilty pleasure you have?

Ice cream.

Who is one celebrity you would like to meet?

Scarlett Johansson because she’s my celebrity crush.