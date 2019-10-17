Sport: Softball
What is one thing most people do not know about you?
I was in ballet and was in the Nutcracker at the Tulsa PAC. I was a mouse and a soldier.
What is one superstition/routine you have related to softball?
Wrap my arm with a Bible verse.
What are your plans after graduation?
Attending OBU for lacrosse.
What is one show you would want to be on?
“The Vampire Diaries” so I can marry Ian Somerhalder.
What would you like to be doing in 10 years?
Hopefully I’ll be an RN somewhere in pediatrics.