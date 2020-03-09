One Philadelphia news outlet called it “Milton-mania.”
Another labeled it “Shakesanity.”
Whatever the tagline, the level of stardom of former Owasso star Shake Milton has grown from a regional legend to one of the better stories of the current NBA season, his second with the Philadelphia 76ers. Milton has made the most of his recent starting point guard role with the team, highlighted by an incredible 39-point outing against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 1.
Milton scored 26 points in the first half alone and finished the game, fittingly set in Hollywood on a nationally-televised broadcast, shooting 14-of-20 from the field. At one point, Milton tied an NBA record with 13 consecutive made three pointers, accomplishment that stretched over three games.
Milton’s performance had legions of Ram fans beaming with pride.
“I was exhausted,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said after watching the game at his home. “Every time he was scoring, I was screaming at the TV. I’m so happy for him. He’s a great kid and he deserves all the success he’s having.”
Injuries can play a vital role in individual’s athletic success, particularly in the highest levels of sports. So there is a bit of irony involved in the ascension of Milton onto the NBA scene.
Untimely setbacks to his health had created roadblocks for Milton throughout his final season at SMU and the first full year of his professional career. The former Ram star suffered from a wrist injury that limited Milton is his final season with the Mustangs and a back injury prior to the 2018 NBA Draft hampered what the 6-foot-5 combo guard could show scouts.
Listed as a possible first-round selection prior to his injuries, Milton fell to near the end of the second round where Sixers acquired him in a draft night deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
Milton spent his first pro season on a two-way deal with the Sixers and their G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. Milton was a focal point of the Blue Coats offense and it showed as he average 24 points a game. Milton’s production garnered him a four-year contract last summer with Philly, a rarity for such a young prospect.
The deal gave Milton some security going into the season, but the injury bug bit him again when he suffered a knee sprain and bone bruise in October. Milton returned to the Sixers a couple of weeks later but saw limited action until another injury gave him a chance to showcase his skills.
Former No. 1 pick and point guard Ben Simmons was sidelined with a pinched nerve and Milton was inserted into the lineup. In just his third career start, Milton put up 27 points against the Atlanta Hawks on 7-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-9 from three-point range.
Milton made eight consecutive starts then reemerged in Philly’s starting five in late February. Since then, Milton has taken full advantage of the big stage. He’s averaged nearly 21 points in the last six games through March 8. During that stretch, Milton has shot an absurdly efficient 60.8 % from the field and 64.7 % from three-point range.
His 39-point outing against the Clippers, one of the favorites for this year’s NBA championship, made him just the third Sixer player to score 39 points in a game since 2000. Milton’s performance left NBA fans scrambling to get to know more about the most decorated basketball player in Owasso history.
Former Ram coach and current State Rep. Mark Vancuren said Milton’s early success with the Sixers may have been hard to forecast but has not come as a total shock to him.
“I don’t know that it’s a surprise,” Vancuren said. “I think how quickly he’s been able to show up and make an impact has maybe been a surprise, but not a surprise that he could. I knew he could be a special talent when he was in the sixth grade.”
While Vancuren has seen Milton develop since he was an adolescent, he’s far from the only former coach of Milton’s who shares that perspective. Ex-Sixers and SMU coach Larry Brown, who beat out OU and Indiana in his recruitment of Milton, gave a similar evaluation of the 23-year-old in a recent interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer.
“Every time I saw him play AAU or for his high school, he had such a good feel for the game and was starting to grow into his body,” Brown said. “Now you see him and he had gotten a lot stronger.
“If you would have told me he would make 13 straight threes and score 39 against the Clippers, I might not have believed it, but I really believed he was an NBA player. He is an unbelievably hard worker and he has an unbelievably high IQ.”
Stories of Milton’s success, along with the story behind his first name, saturated the internet. He even made an in-studio appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump.” Local media who cover Philly on a regular basis have posted columns suggesting Milton has earned a permanent spot in the starting lineup even when the Sixers are back to full strength.
Montonati said as long as Milton continues to stay in good health, he’s in a good situation to shine with the Sixers.
“He’s proven that he’s a starter in the league,” Montonati said. “With his shot-making ability and the way he takes care of the ball, I’ve always said if he would be able to play at his natural position (at point guard), he can have success.”