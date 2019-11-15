Owasso alum and sophomore guard Mya Bhinhar scored a career-high 19 points, including 8-for-8 from the free throw line, and helped Missouri State roar back for a 96-90 win over Oklahoma in Norman on Thursday night.
Bhinhar knocked down all six of her free throw attempts in the final 27.1 seconds and enabled MSU, which trailed 46-26 midway through the second quarter, to hold on for the win.
With the win, the Bears advanced to the Preseason WNIT Championship game Sunday against No. 7 Oregon State. Tipoff is 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.