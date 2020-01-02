As the calendar flipped to January, several Owasso senior student athletes involved in winter sports gave their New Year’s resolutions. Here were a few of those responses:

My New Year’s resolution is to weigh 175.

— Scott Ghavami, wrestling

To get better grades.

– Leyton Warne, wrestling

My New Year’s resolution is to make state.

— Devin Harris, wrestling

Continue to get better in the wrestling room and get on the podium in Feb.

Kilian McNichol, wrestling

To go to state tournament and make some magic happen. And get my name on the board outside the gym (as a state champion).

– Nate Jacobson, wrestling

Have the best year ever and don’t get upset about things you can’t control.

— Avery Vancuren, basketball

To grow 13 inches.

– Kelsey Korb, basketball

Drink more water because I hate it. LOL

– Mallory Hendrix, basketball

Drink more tea.

– Emily Wilkins, basketball

To eat less candy.

– Justin Wright, swimming

Work harder than I have.

– Kendyl Hopper, swimming

To stay fit.

— Katie Henry, swimming

