As the calendar flipped to January, several Owasso senior student athletes involved in winter sports gave their New Year’s resolutions. Here were a few of those responses:
My New Year’s resolution is to weigh 175.
— Scott Ghavami, wrestling
To get better grades.
– Leyton Warne, wrestling
My New Year’s resolution is to make state.
— Devin Harris, wrestling
Continue to get better in the wrestling room and get on the podium in Feb.
– Kilian McNichol, wrestling
To go to state tournament and make some magic happen. And get my name on the board outside the gym (as a state champion).
– Nate Jacobson, wrestling
Have the best year ever and don’t get upset about things you can’t control.
— Avery Vancuren, basketball
To grow 13 inches.
– Kelsey Korb, basketball
Drink more water because I hate it. LOL
– Mallory Hendrix, basketball
Drink more tea.
– Emily Wilkins, basketball
To eat less candy.
– Justin Wright, swimming
Work harder than I have.
– Kendyl Hopper, swimming
To stay fit.
— Katie Henry, swimming