MUSTANG – Owasso found itself in unfamiliar territory on Friday night.
After rolling through many of their opponents through the first seven games, the top-ranked team in Class 6AI found itself in a battle with No. 4 Mustang in a District 6AI-2 contest. Senior receiver Payton Lusk caught a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter and later recovered a fumbled punt as Owasso pushed through for a 24-10 win inside a cold, rain-soaked Bronco Stadium.
Sophomore Derrick Overstreet ran for 120 yards on 17 carries, his first 100-yard performance, and freshman Cole Adams had 97 receiving yards and a touchdown as the Rams, who were again without the services of Isaiah Jacobs, improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district play.
It marks Owasso’s best start to a season since 1986 when the Rams opened with 11 consecutive wins.
Along with the challenging conditions, both teams were plagued by penalties. Owasso finished with 12 flags for 118 yards while Mustang had nine infractions for 93 yards.
Mustang (5-3, 3-2) gave the Ram defense fits with its run game. The Broncos, who rattled off several time-consuming drives, finished with 215 yards on the ground, including a game-high 137 yards from Harvey Phillips.
Khary Brown’s 13-yard scamper with 4:48 left in the third quarter cut the Rams lead 17-10, just a couple of minutes after Hagen Hood booted through a 23-yard field goal. Owasso then took possession and marched 14 plays on a series that included six penalties.
The drive stayed alive when Mustang was flagged for a personal foul on 3rd and 39, an infraction that gave the Rams a first down at the Mustang 40. Owasso took advantage as Dugger floated a ball into the endzone for a 17-yard TD strike to Lusk and a 24-10 lead with 11:52 left in the game.