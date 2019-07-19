Broken Arrow’s David Alexander, Sapulpa’s Rickey Bruner, Union’s Joe Redmond, Adair’s Scott Winfield and Pryor’s Osborne are among region coach-of-the-year selections by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
Each will be eligible for statewide honors when the OCA announces its awards in 18 categories this week during the annual convention in Tulsa.
Alexander led Broken Arrow to its first state title in football. Bruner guided Sapulpa's boys to their first appearance in the state basketball tournament in 20 years.
Winfield guided Adair’s girls to a second state basektball title in his tenure and Redmond coached Union’s girls back to the state tournament for the first time in six years. Osborne guided Pryor to its first state title in baseball.
Coaches voted for region winners in each of the OCA's eight regions. Statewide winners will be announced during this week's All-State contests corresponding with each sport.
Winners for categories without a corresponding All-State game will be announced in the OCA business meeting, 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Marriott Southern Hills.
Other region winners from the Tulsa area include David Tenison (Beggs) and Jarrett Hurt (Claremore), football; Clyde Barkley (Inola) and Todd Anderson (Collinsville), boys basketball; and Jim Upshaw (Kellyville) girls basketball.
Also, Ryan Hudson (Preston) and Tony Reeder (Collinsville), baseball; Shawn Jones (Broken Arrow) and Micco Charboneau (Wagoner), wrestling; Meghann Turner (Owasso), volleyball; Steve Patterson (Union), track; and Chad Englehart (Bartlesville), swimming.
OCA Region Coach Honorees
Football
Region1: Robert Bernard, Fairview. 2. David Tenison, Beggs. 3: Jarrett Hurt, Claremore. 4: Travis White, Tipton. 5: Josh Newby, Ardmore. 6: Forrest Mazey, Poteau. 7: David Alexander, Broken Arrow. 8: Ryan Laverty, Putnam North.
Boys Basketball
Region 1: Jared Reese, Kingfisher. 2: Rickey Bruner, Sapulpa. 3: Clyde Barkley, Inola. 4: Shane McLemore, Cyril. 5: Tim Stogsdill, Southmoore. 6: Taylor Wiebener, Kingston. 7: Todd Anderson, Collinsville. 8: Lenny Hatchett, Del City.
Girls Basketball
Region 1: Brady Hamar. Seiling. 2: Jim Upshaw, Kellyville. 3: Scott Winfield, Adair. 4: Daniel Wall, Lawton Eisenhower. 5: Jason Schroeder, Pauls Valley 6: Chris Brown, Howe. 7: Joe Redmond, Union. 8: Jenni Holbrook, Jones.
Baseball
Region 1: Stan Blundell, Kingfisher. 2: Ryan Hudson, Preston. 3: Gerald Osborne, Pryor. 4: Mike Wendt, Mangum. 5: John Morgan, Marlow. 6: Darron Henson, 7: Tony Reeder, Collinsville. 8: Ryan Phillips, Edmond Santa Fe.
Wrestling
Region 1: Brian Picklo, Mustang. 2: Laddie Rupp, Cushing. 3: Micco Charboneau, Wagoner. 4: Michael Miller, Lawton MacArthur. 5: Andy Howington, Marlow. 6: Josh Cunningham, McAlester. 7: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow. 8: J. Wesley Ruth, Del City
Golf
Region 1: Ric Meshew, Guthrie. 2: Chuck Taylor, Perkins-Tryon. 3: James Henson, Wagoner. 4: Tim Ellison, Elk City. 5: Taylor Howard, Plainview. 6: Robby Powell, Ada. 7: Lindsay Jones, Union. 8: Jeff Barsotti, Bethany.
Tennis
Region 1: Tim Greeff. Woodward. 2: Larry Williams, Ponca City. 3: Norman Hall, Pryor. 4: Gina Curtis, Elk City. 5: Phil Barnes, Duncan. 6: Skip Griese, Ada. 7: Tyler Ashley, Union. 8: Chad Coulter, Choctaw.
Track
Region 1: Jim Bob Coleman, Watona. 2: Leon Hurst, Okemah. 3: Eric Wiens, Claremore. 4: David Garmon, Cordell. 5: Todd Ledford, Duncan. 6: Jack Tinsley, Seminole. 7: Steve Patterson, Union. 8: Christa Geary, Del City
Athletic Director
Region 1: Andy Newby, Woodward. 2: Barry Patterson, Cushing. 3: Duwayne King, Claremore. 4: Bill Weatherly, Elk City. 5: John Burruss, Westmoore. 6: John Homer, McAlester. 7: Emily Barkley, Union. 8: Dave Martin, Jones.
Cheerleading
Region 1: Tiffiany Webb. Yukon. 2: Kim Wilson, Newkirk. 3: Jordan Jarrett, Claremore. 4: Gayla McClure, Elk City. 5: Angela Sawyer, Elmore City-Pernell. 6: Jarah Atkins, McAlester. 7: Melissa Reed, Glenpool. 8: Amy Harrell, Bethany.
Fast Pitch Softball
Region 1: Katy Hoke, Yukon. 2: Lezli Robinson, Stroud. 3: Jeff Turtle, Tahlequah Sequoyah. 4: J. Miles Smith, Cache. 5: Rebecca Cobb, Tuttle. 6: Keith Quaid, Kiowa. 7: Jerry Pease, Union. 8: Colin White, Carl Albert.
Cross Country
Region 1: Kendra Hoover, Mooreland. 2: Dwight Pankey, Okmulgee. 3: Sam Horsechief, Tahlequah Sequoyah. 4: David Rosenberg, Carnegie. 5: Todd Ledford, Duncan. 6: Bobby Sanford, Seminole. 7: Blake Collins, Owasso. 8: David Riden, Deer Creek.
Volleyball
Region 1: Shane Dent, Chisholm. 2: Jaimee Miller, Ponca City. 3: Tony Ramos, Coweta. 4: Kaci Witt, Tipton. 5: Amanda Lard, Duncan. 6: No selection. 7: Meghann Turner, Owasso. 8: Will Ethridge, Edmond Santa Fe.
Swimming
Region 1: Tony Evans, Mustang. 2: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville. 3: Brian Barnes, Oologah. 4: Linda Wiginton, Altus. 5: Andrew Bowers, Duncan. 6: Chad Baltimore. 7: No selection. 8: Kirk Norman, Carl Albert.
Junior High
Region 1: David Treadwell, Geary. 2: Dwight Pankey, Okmulgee. 3: Chris Henderson, Claremore. 4: Jerry Slawson, Lawton Central. 5: Bobby Williams, Tuttle. 6: Reed Johnson, Dale. 7: Joe Davis, Union. 8: No selection.
Assistant Coach
Region 1: Chris Combs, Kingfisher. 2: Jake Jobe, Stroud. 3: Neal Rice, Adair. 4: Brett Barnett, Hobart. 5: Eddie Herchock, Marlow. 6: Jamie Hastings, Silo. 7: Stephanie Landers, Union. 8: Mike Whitmer, Del City.
Slow Pitch Softball
Region 1: Buck King, Woodward. 2: Lezli Robinson, Stroud. 3: Scott Lowe, Fort Gibson. 4: Keith Gunter, Merritt. 5: Jason Lingo, Southmoore. 6: Andy Powell, Dale. 7: Brett Morgan, Union. 8: Lindsay Mudgett, Choctaw.