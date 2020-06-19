Yes, Oklahoma, there will be an All-State football game this summer.
The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association plans to stage an all-star game along the lines of the Oklahoma Coaches Association game, OFBCA executive director Justin Jones confirmed Friday.
There is one caveat, he said.
“We still have health concerns and if the state decides we have to have another shutdown, then obviously we will lose this game,” Jones said. “We’re trying to make people aware of that possibility."
The coronavirus pandemic forced the Oklahoma Coaches Association to cancel its annual convention and All-State games in Tulsa, scheduled for July 25-31. Jones said the OFBCA wanted to make up for it.
“Our seniors have missed so many rites of passage and we wanted to give them this opportunity,” he said. “The OFBCA exists to support and protect our game and this is our chance to pick up the ball and run with it.”
The game is tentatively scheduled for July 25, at a site and time to be announced next week, Jones said. It will use players and coaches chosen as part of the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s East and West All-State teams, announced in January.
Stroud’s Chris Elerick is heading up the East coaching staff and Kingfisher’s Jeff Myers heads the West coaching staff. The coaches are responsible for making sure the selected athletes are able to participate and replacing those who aren't, using OCA guidelines.