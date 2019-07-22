Owasso coach Mike Ryan will bring championship-level wrestling to the Ram Wrestling Room.
Orlando Ponce and Isaac Jordan, each three-time All-Americans on the mat, will serve as guest clinicians at the Okie Elite Wrestling Camp, which will take place Aug. 2-3.
The camp is open to grades kindergarten through seniors. Camp will run from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. both days which three sessions each day. Technique, hard drilling and live wrestling will be included in every session.
Ponce, an assistant coach at Augsburg (Minnesota) University, was a four-time NCAA Division III national qualifier and was part of the 2010 national championship team. Jordan was a two-time Big Ten champion and a 2016 NCAA national runner-up for the University of Wisconsin.
Camp cost is $125 per wrestler and does include a camp t-shirt. Sibling and team discounts are available. Concessions will be available to purchase drinks and snacks during camp.
For more information, or to register, visit okieelitewrestling.com. Walk-in registration will be available at 8 a.m. the first day of camp, Friday, Aug. 2.