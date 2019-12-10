Below is the football ADM list to be considered for approval Wednesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors.
The list, based on first-quarter ADM numbers from each OSSAA-member school and district, is used to reclassify schools for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
If the numbers hold, Bixby will remain in 6A Division II for the next two years, Sapulpa, Midwest City and Shawnee and Midwest City move from 6A Division II to the 5A level and Skiatook drops from 5A to 4A.
School enrollment determines classification. The largest 16 schools make up 6A Division I and the next-largest 16 comprise Division II.
The remaining classifications include 32 schools each in 5A, 4A and 3A; 64 in 2A, 65 in Class A, 48 in Class B and 32 in Class C.
6A Division I
1. Broken Arrow 4,213.9; 2. Union 4,655.2; 3. Jenks 3,429.9; 4. Mustang 3,334.0; 5. Owasso 2,950.0; 6. Westmoore 2,560.5; 7. Yukon 2,555.7; 8. Edmond North 2,506.1; 9. Moore 2,477.9; 10. Edmond Santa Fe 2,398.2; 11. Norman North 2,332.2; 12. Edmond Memorial 2,297.1; 13. Norman 2,085.9; 14. Putnam City 2,007.8; 15. Southmoore 1,982.7; 16. Enid 1,952.7.
6A Division II
1. Bixby 1,818.6; 2. Deer Creek 1,778.8; 3. Putnam West 1,741.7; 4. Sand Springs 1,673.1; 5. Choctaw 1,670.9. 6. Stillwater 1,656.1; 7. Bartlesville 1,638.0; 8. U.S. Grant 1,571.5. 9, Putnam North 1,558.3; 10. Lawton 1,456.9. 11. Muskogee 1,416.9; 12. Ponca City 1,396.5; 13, OKC Northwest 1,385.3. 14. Booker T. Washington 1,323.7; 15. Del City 1,287.1; 16. Capitol Hill 1,281.9.
Class 5A
1, Midwest City 1,280.0; 2. Tahlequah 1,228.4; 3. Sapulpa 1,212.4; 4. Claremore 1,198.8; 5. Shawnee 1,167.8; 6. Piedmont 1,152.2; 7. East Central 1,144.1; 8. Lawton Eisenhower 1,134.0; 9. Edison 1,120.2; 10. Carl Albert 1,053.2; 11. Lawton MacArthur 1,007; 12; Nathan Hale 972.3; 13. Coweta 947.5; 14. Guthrie 946.1; 15. Bishop Kelley 931.0; 16. Duncan 926.2; 17. Memorial 926.1 18. Durant 924.9; 19. McAlester 919.6; 20. Will Rogers 914.4; 21. El Reno 893.1; 22. Altus 856.6; 23. Guymon 827.1; 24. Western Heights 818.5; 25. Collinsville 802.7; 26. OKC Southeast 770; 27. Glenpool 764.4; 28. Ardmore 761.4; 29. Pryor 731.4; 30. Noble 729.4; 31. Woodward 705.6; 32. OKC Bishop McGuinness 702.0.
Class 4A
1, Skiatook 704.2; 2. John Marshall 703.7; 3. Elgin 703.6; 4. Ada 699.4; 5. Grove 673.3; 6 Classen SAS 672.8; 7. Stilwell 663.6; 8. Clinton 600.2; 9. Wagoner 640.51; 10. Newcastle 636.3; 11. Tecumseh 627.76. 12. Chickasha 625.4. 13. Poteau 618.7; 14. Tuttle 615.3; 15. Weatherford 613.6; 16. Blanchyard 612.1; 17. Broken Bow 606.1; 18. Cache 598.8; 19. Elk City 594.8; 20. Harrah 574.2. 21. McLain 569.8. 22. Hilldale 564.3. 23. Fort Gibson 558.3. 24. Bethany 535.4; 25. Oologah 532.4; 26. Sallisaw 528.7; 27. Catoosa 521.9; 28. Miami 514.9; 29. Cushing 507.1; 30. Cleveland 489.8. 31. Muldrow 487.8. 32. Bristow 484.1.
Class 3A
1, Madill 482.1; 2. OKC Douglass 481; 3. Mannford 451.4; 4. Kingfisher 445.4; 5. Seminole 440.4; 6. Daniel Webster 435.4; 7. McLoud 433.2; 8. Bridge Creek 428.6; 9. Anadarko 424.9; 10. Pauls Valley 423.0; 11. Locust Grove 422.108; 12. Central 416.4; 13. Sulphur 413.5; 14. Perkins-Tryon 406.3; 15. Verdigris 402.7; 16. Mount St. Mary 401.4; 17. Plainview 399.2; 18, Berryhbill 396.0; 19. Vinita 389.2; 20. Stigler 388.1; 21. Checotah 378.6; 22. Dickson 478.4; 23. Inola 377.8; 24. Jay 377.3; 25. Lone Grove 376.2; 26. Westville 371.2; 27. Sequoyah Tahlequah 370.21; 28. Little Axe 369.8; 29. Kingston 367.5; 30. Holland Hall 350.0; 31. Heritage Hall 345; 32. Lincoln Christian 283.4.
Class 2A
1, Purcell 366.24; 2. Marlow 365.2; 3. Jones 360.6; 4. Dewey 350.1; 5. Sequoyah Claremore 346.9; 6. Bethel 346.9; 7. Cascia Hall 346.2; 8. Idabel 339.8; 9. Crooked Oak 337.9; 10. Heavener 336.7; 11. Atoka 333.0; 12. Victory Christian 331.7; 13. Chisholm 326.0; 14. Marietta 324.4; 15. Chandler 324.4; 16. Roland 324.2; 17. North Rock Creek 322.0; 18. Blackwell 321.2; 19. Lindsay 318.8; 20. Eufaual 318.6; 21. Star Spencer 315.6; 22. Henryetta 315.4; 23. Beggs 315.2; 24. Comanche 314.6; 25. Hugo 309.3; 26. Spiro 306.1; 27. Oklahoma Christian School 305.0; 28. Okmulgee 304.3; 29. Lexington 303.1; 30. Metro Christian 298.4; 31. Kansas 294.5; 32. Morris 293.6. 33. Perry 292.4; 34. Washington 288.0; 35. Community Christian 278.3; 36. Kiefer 276.6; 37. Holdenville 276.5; 38. Kellyville 273.9; 39. Prague 271.0; 40. Davis 270.2; 41. Sperry 267.9; 42. Tishomingo 266.4; 43. Adair 265.2; 44. OKC Millwood 261.9; 45. Valliant 259.8; 46. Crossings Christian 259.5; 47. Meeker 254.5; 48. Salina 254.1; 49. Alva 253.7; 50. Antlers 246.2; 51. Keys Parkhill 242.4; 52. Newkirk 243.4; 53. Hartshorne 237.8; 54. Vian 336.9; 55. Nowata 234.1; 56. Haskell 234.0; 57. Frederick 233.6; 58. Coalgate 231.6; 59. Hennessey 299.3; 60. Panama 223.7; 61. Luther 222.2; 62. Pocola 221.7; 63. Wilburton 291.3. 64. Christian Heritage 218.0.
Class A
1. Rejoice Christian 214.0; 2. Caney Valley 211; 3. Wyandotte 208.7; 4. Chelsea 208.6. 5. Okemah 203.4; 6. Fairview 202.7; 7. Pawhuska 201.6; 8. Commerce 199.9; 9. Hobart 199.8. 10. Stroud 198.2; 11. Hinton 196.5; 12. Warner 196.2; 13. Mangum 195.8; 14. Wynnewood 194.1; 15. Watonga 193.8; 16. Sayre 192.4; 17. Chouteau 191.6; 18. Colcord 190.3; 19. Ketchum 188.8; 20. Dibble 187.4; 21. Tonkawa 186.5; 22. Wewoka 186.2; 23. Merritt 184.3; 24. Texhoma 183.9; 25. Konawa 181.9; 26. Central Sallisaw 181.8; 27. Apache 181.2; 28. Cashion 180.9; 29. Oklahoma Union 180.7; 30. Porter Consolidated 180.3; 31. Hooker 179.5; 32. Hulbert 177.3. 33. Mounds 177.2. 34. Pawnee 176.8; 35. Stratford 176.4; 36; Fairland 175.7; 37. Savanna 173.8; 38. Cordell 173.5; 39. Morrison 172.5; 40. Crescent 167.1; 41. Minco 164.9; 42. Healdton 159.4; 43. Walters 158.9; 44. Elmore City-Pernell 157.8; 45. Gore 157.5; 46. Canadian 155.9; 47. Afton 155.4; 48. Liberty 155.0; 49. Wilson 150.0; 50. Hominy 149.22; 51. Quapaw 149.1; 52. Wayne 149.0; 53. Carnegie 148.73; 54. Burns Flat-Dill City 148.7; 55. Wellston 147.8; 56. Talihina 147.4; 57. Allen 145.0; 58. Summit Christian 145.2; 59. Rush Springs 143.7; 60. Mooreland 142.41. 61. Oklahoma Christian Academy 126.3; 62. Oklahoma Bible 124.3; 63. Ringling 115.6; 64, Woodland 105.5; 65. Thomas-Fay-Custer 93.
Class B
1. Hollis 142.4; 2. Snyder 140.8; 3. Empire 140.2; 4. Foyil 137. 6; 5. Caddop 136.8; 6. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 132.2; 7. Regent Prep 131.0; 8. Velma-Alma 130.9; 9. Wetumka 127.6; 10. Gans 125.9; 11. Drumright 125.6; 12. Yale 124.4; 13. Strother 124.4; 14. Weleetka 123.43; 15. Keota 122.0; 16. Porum 121.7; 17. Turpin 120.7; 18. Seiling 118.6; 19. Quinton 118.1; 20. Cherokee 115.9; 21. Laverne 115.9; 22. Depew 113.1; 23. Garber 112.5; 24. Barnsdall 111.3; 25. Waukomis 110.6; 26. Davenport 108.5; 27. Central Marlow 105.6; 28. Shattuck 103.9; 29. Ringwood 103.2; 30. Southwest Covenant 101.5; 31. Waurika 100.6; 32. Dewar 100.1; 33. Arkoma 100.0; 34. Cave Springs 99.3; 35. Bray-Doyle 93.0; 36. Pond Creek-Hunter 98.00; 37. Alex 96.3; 38. Canton 95.1; 39. Balko/Forgan 93.6; 40. Olive 93.5; 41. Covington-Douglas 92.6; 42. Tipton 87.4; 43. Cyril 87.4; 44. Kremlin-Hillsdale 86.5; 45. Webbers Falls 85.52; 46. Prue 84.9; 47. Watts 83.6; 48. Ikeene 83.6.
Class C
1, Buffalo 82.4; 2. Geary 82.3; Beaver 81.9; 4. Beaver 79.9; 5, Tyrone 79.8; 6. Sasakwa 77.3; 7. Boise City 76.4; 8. Wesleyan Christian 76.1; 9. Copan 75.8; 10. Maud 75.7; 11. Fox 74.6; 12. Oaks 74.6; 13. Wilson (Henryetta) 74.5; 14. Ryan 74.0; 15. Paoli 74.6; 16. Maysville 71.6; 17. Coyle 70.9; 18. South Coffeyville 70.11; 19. Bowledgs 67.11; 20. Medford 66.13; 21. Sharon-Mutual 65.3; 22. Timberlake 65.7; 23. Thackerville 62.7; 24. Mountain View-Gotebo 59.8; 25. Waynoka 57.8; 26. Bluejacket 56.7; 27. Graham-Dustin 54.4; 28. Welch 52.6; 29. Grandfield 52.2; 30. Temple 50.4; 31. Corn Bible 43.0. 32. Deerk Creek-Lamont 39.0.