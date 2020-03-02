Owasso athletics director Zach Duffield has reached elite status.
The leader of Rams athletics has been recognized as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator, which was announced Monday by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
The voluntary certification included an evaluation of his educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions as well as a practical written or oral presentation project.
“Zach is one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism,” the NIAAA stated in a news release.