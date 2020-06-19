Coronavirus took away their season but Owasso baseball wanted to find a way to recognize their seniors.
Head coach Larry Turner and his staff gathered at the new downtown Redbud District Park to honor the 15-member Ram senior class on June 9. The Ram senior class included Nate Ackenhausen, London Anderson, Pepe Casey, Connor Croft, Jack Hammond, Colton Lunger, Kent Nishizawa, Brenden Poindexter, Kellen Pokoski, Conley Rae, Keaton Ranallo, Michael Richards, Gabe Russell, Nate Wohlgemuth and Zack Wright.
Among the evening highlights was a pair of annual awards delved out by Ram coaches. Ranallo was the recipient of the 17 Scholarship, awarded by program staple, assistant coach Steve Holleman. Ranallo, who saw his last two high school campaigns swallowed up by season-ending injuries, will continue his baseball career in college at Seminole State College.
Poindexter was given the Fid Award for his team-first attitude. Poindexter will continue his career on the diamond as well, taking his talents to Carl Albert State College.
Poindexter and Ranallo were just two members of a talented senior class that saw their Ram playing days abruptly come to an end after a blazing 9-0 start to a spring that had so much promise.
Along with Poindexter and Poindexter, other Owasso players playing college ball will be Ackenhausen (Eastern Oklahoma State), Casey (Seminole State), Hammond (Kansas), Rae (Cowley College), Russell (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) and Wohlgemuth (Arkansas).