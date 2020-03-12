Brennan Phillips did not feel completely comfortable his first start on the mound this season, but he was sharp enough Thursday against Chickasha.
The Owasso sophomore lefty allowed one hit and tallied 10 strikeouts in a 12-0 run-rule of the Chicks during the first day of the Ram Festival.
“I felt good but rusty,” said Phillips, who finished with three walks during his 81-pitch outing. “Then I got going. I finally found the fastball in the second inning. The curveball was not good at all.”
Phillips had been limited to one appearance, a one-inning stint out of the bullpen, prior to Thursday while he has been recovering from a back strain suffered during the preseason. The Oklahoma State commit said timing his biggest hurdle in returning to form.
“Rhythm, that’s what I have to get down,” Phillips said.
Owasso was originally scheduled to face Edmond North but, due to traveling concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, decided not to make the trip. The Chicks took their place instead.
Phillips got plenty of run support as the Rams scored at least 11 runs for the fifth consecutive game. Brody Green and Nate Wohlgemuth each went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Owasso’s offensive attack.
Owasso jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Green led off with a double and Wohlgemuth followed with a single as both came around to score. Connor Croft was hit by a pitch and late scored as Jett Tucker reached on a two-out error.
In the third, Nate Ackenhausen and Croft each drew a walk and Pepe Casey was hit by pitch. Tucker brought in Ackenhausen on a bases-loaded walk and Solo Skalnik plated Croft with a sacrifice fly. Brendan Poindexter followed with an RBI single.
Skalnik highlighted Owasso’s six-run fourth with a two-run homer. Wohlgemuth had a leadoff triple and Croft and Phillips each had a double during the rally.
Owasso, now 7-0 on the season, return to action Friday when it hosts follow unbeaten Collinsville at 5:30 p.m. The Cardinals knocked off Piedmont Thursday, 5-4, as they improved to 7-0 overall as well.