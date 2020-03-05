Connor Croft’s varsity debut on the mound was a success on Thursday.
The senior posted Owasso’s third-straight dominant pitching performance to open the season. Croft tallied six strikeouts and allowed two hits over four innings in an 11-1 victory over Bartlesville at Stigall Field.
Croft also had a double at the plate as the Rams improved to 3-0 on the season with a six-run fourth that led to a run-rule victory.
Owasso finished with nine hits overall, including two each from Brenden Poindexter, Jett Tucker and Solo Skalnik.
Owasso scored a run in each of the first two innings and took a 2-0 lead.
Jack Hammond, who reached base in all four of his plate appearances and scored three times, led off the first with a walk and later came around to the plate when Croft reached on a one-out error. Poindexter’s two-out single in the second scored Tucker and gave the Rams a two-run cushion.
The Rams took a 5-1 lead with three runs in the third. Hammond led off the rally by getting hit by a pitch. Nate Ackenhausen drew a one-out walk followed by Croft’s run-scoring double to right. Skalnik belted a two-out, two-RBI double.
Hammond opened the six-run rally as well as he was plunked once again. Nate Wohlgemuth, Ackenhausen, Croft, Pepe Casey and Tucker all reached base and scored as Owasso sent 10 batters to the plate.
The Rams return to action Saturday when they host Atoka at noon as part of Owasso’s Day of Champions.