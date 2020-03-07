David Dean and Bennett Flanary added another gem to Owasso’s early-season pitching success on Saturday.
The Ram hurlers tossed a combined no-hitter during the Day of Champions inside Stigall Field in a 12-1 win over Atoka. Dean and Flanary combined for eight strikeouts and two walks but did not give up a base hit as the Rams improved to 4-0 overall.
Dean gave up one unearned run and struck out six as he got the win in three innings of work. Flanary needed just 24 pitches to retire the Wampus Cats in order over the final two innings.
Pepe Casey sparked Owasso at the plate with a 2-for-2 performance, which included a home run and a double for the senior third baseman. Owasso finished with eight hits overall from seven different players.
Casey’s solo homer, one of three bombs for Owasso, led off the bottom of the second inning and ignited an eight-run rally for the Rams. Owasso took advantage of Atoka mistakes as it was issued four walks and reached on a pair of errors.
Brody Green cranked a two-run bomb in the third and Solo Skalnik plated two more runs with a fifth-inning homer.
The Rams return to action Monday when they host Sapulpa in the first game of a district doubleheader.