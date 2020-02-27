Owasso legendary baseball coach Larry Turner can add one more accolade to his long list of accomplishments.
The Rams skipper will be inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame, which was announced in a news release by the NHSACA Thursday afternoon. Turner is one of more than 30 coaches from 21 states across the country that will be honored.
The induction ceremony will take place July 22 at the Lincoln Station Great Hall in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Turner was selected for the honor by the state’s high school coaches’ association. The selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors and other state criteria.
Turner enters his 38th season at helm of Owasso baseball. Since taking over as head coach in 1983, Turner has guided the Rams to 11 state championships and 1,147 victories. Since 1997, Owasso has 16 state championship game appearances and his Rams have qualified for 20 of the last 22 state tournaments.