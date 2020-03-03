JENKS - Nate Ackenhausen made the first pitching performance of his senior year a memorable one on Tuesday night.
The Owasso southpaw tossed a complete-game, one-hitter and registered 16 strikeouts as the Rams pulled out a 2-0 win on the road against Jenks. Ackenhausen surrendered just two walks and did not allow a base runner to reach third base as the Rams completed the District 6A-3 sweep to begin the season.
A Bryson Diener one-out single in the sixth was the lone hit Ackenhausen allowed.
Jenks starting pitcher Brooks Fowler allowed just two hits and struck out eight as the Rams were held to three hits themselves.
Both Owasso runs came in the top of the first inning. Jack Hammond reached second on an error to lead off the game, then advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Nate Wohlgemuth’s one-out single to left. Wohlgemuth stole second and scored on a groundout.
The Rams had opportunities to expand their lead but stranded seven runners in scoring position over the final five innings.
Owasso, now 2-0 on the season, will return to action Thursday at Bartlesville. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. inside Doenges Memorial Stadium.