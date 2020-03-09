Eight programs that finished last season at their respective state tournaments, including host Owasso, will converge on Stigall Field beginning Thursday to take part in the Ram Festival.
Off to a 4-0 start through the first week, Owasso will open up play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Edmond North. The Rams face Collinsville at 5:30 on Friday and finish up play against defending Class 6A champion Edmond Santa Fe at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Wolves defeated Owasso in the first round of last spring’s state tournament on their way to the title.
The Cardinals also are scheduled for three games. Collinsville will take on fellow 5A state tournament qualifier Piedmont at 10 a.m. Thursday and face off against 2A state qualifier Oktaha in the final game of the Festival on Saturday.