One day after putting a season-high hit total against Sapulpa, Owasso followed up with another high-water mark on Tuesday night.
Aided by nine runs in the first inning, the Rams put up a season-best 17 runs in a 17-0 run-rule of the Chieftains.
Owasso improved to 4-0 in District 6A-3 and 6-0 overall with the win.
The Rams sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first during their nine-run rally. Owasso took advantage of three errors and three walks from Sapulpa. Connor Croft had a pair of RBI singles in the frame while Jett Tucker and Nate Ackenhausen also had run-scoring hits.
Owasso put up crooked numbers in each of the first four innings, capped by a four-run fourth. Ackenhausen and Pepe Casey each belted doubles to highlight the rally.
Croft led Owasso with a 3-for-4 performance. Ackenhausen was one of Owasso batters with two hits as he went 2-for-4 with seven RBI. Brody Green, Casey and Tucker each had a pair of hits.
Zack Wright got the victory for the Rams as he scattered three hits and three walks in three innings out of the bullpen.
Owasso returns to action Thursday when it opens up play in the Ram Festival against Edmond North. First pitch at Stigall Field is set for 5:30 p.m.