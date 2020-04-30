Traditional power Owasso baseball is no stranger to drawing nationwide attention for its success on the diamond. The 13-time state champions and head coach Larry Turner were recently featured MaxPreps, a website dedicated to high school athletics around the nation.
Turner was listed on the website among 100 coaches nationally, regardless of sport, who have experienced success for a sustained period of time. Turner was one of two Oklahoma coaches on the list, along with Silo baseball coach Billy Jack Bowen.
Turner has 11 state championships to his credit in his 37 years leading the program. Turner has a career record of 1,147-261 with the Rams. (A complete list of the 100 coaches featured can be found at "Top 100 high school sports coaches."
Stigall Field, the home of the Rams, was featured as one of the MaxPreps.com one of the top facilities in the country. A video clip of all 10 baseball facilities can be found at "10 Amazing High School Baseball Fields."
Off to a 9-0 start to the season prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Owasso finished the spring ranked No. 21 nationally in the MaxPreps Xcellent top 25 poll.