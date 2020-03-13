Under cold, overcast skies, Owasso got off to a fast start and came out victorious in a battle of unbeatens Friday night during the Ram Festival at Stigall Field.
Nate Ackenhausen went six strong innings on the mound and Nate Wohlgemuth went 3-for-4 at the plate with three doubles and two RBI as Owasso defeated Collinsville, 7-2. The Rams improved to 8-0 on the season with the win while the Cardinals (7-1) suffered their first loss.
Owasso broke out to a 6-0 lead, spearheaded by a four-run fifth inning.
Brody Green led off the first with a walk and later scored. Ackenhausen blasted a solo homer in the third as the Rams took an early two-run advantage.
Green led off the fifth-inning rally with another free pass. Wohlgemuth followed with an RBI double to left. Connor Croft and Jett Tucker each drew walks as well and both came home on a two-run Solo Skalnik double.
In the sixth, Green scored for the third time as he reached on a two-out triple and came home on a Wohlgemuth double.
Collinsville scored both of its runs in the top of the sixth. Payton Russell led off with a single and Conner Duncan drew a two-out walk. Braden Keith brought in both with a double to left.
Ackenhausen scattered three hits and struck out seven while the lefty allowed four walks. Bennett Flanary pitched the final inning in relief.
Jake Masingale took the loss for Collinsville in 4 1/3 innings of work. Masingale was charged with four hits, five runs and four walks. Caden Ivey and Hayden Brunson made relief appearances.
Owasso is scheduled to complete play at 3 p.m. Saturday against Life Prep (Kansas) Academy. It will be only game played at Stigall Field on the final day of the Festival.