Owasso certainly did not make things easy for itself in the season opener on Monday evening.
The Rams allowed just two hits but walked eight Jenks batters in a 7-3 victory over the Trojans at Stigall Field.
Owasso got seven hits from seven different batters on the cool, but comfortable evening in early March.
The Rams struck early as five consecutive batters reached base which Owasso turned into a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
First baseman Nate Ackenhausen singled up the middle to begin the rally. Connor Croft was then hit by a pitch and Pepe Casey loaded the bases with a single. After Ackenhausen scored on a passed ball, right fielder Jett Tucker reached on a fielder’s choice but Croft was forced out at home.
Left fielder Solo Skalnik, who has playing well during Owasso’s preseason scrimmages, delivered a two-run double to left that plated Casey and Tucker for a 3-0 lead. Second baseman Jack Hammond followed with a two-bagger that brought in Skalnik.
The Rams added two more in the third for a 6-0 lead as Nate Wohlgemuth singled and later on an Ackenhausen groundout and Croft reached on a double and came around on a wild pitch.
Jenks answered with a run in the fourth as the Trojans drew a free pass with the bases loaded.
Wohlgemuth, the Arkansas signee, got the win with 10 strikeouts and two hits allowed over four innings of work.
Owasso held a 7-1 advantage going into the seventh when Conley Rae, who entered to open the fifth, began to lose his command. The tall lefty walked three straight Trojans with one out and gave way to Kellen Pokoski out of the bullpen. Pokoski gave up a pair of bases-loaded walks that closed the margin to 7-3, but followed those with two strikeouts to end the Jenks rally.
The two teams will meet again Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Jenks for the second game of the District 6A-3 doubleheader.