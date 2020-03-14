For the second consecutive Saturday, Owasso baseball came away with a combined no-hitter at Stigall Field.
A week ago it was David Dean and Bennett Flanary who combined on the gem against Atoka. This time, Conley Rae and Zack Wright teamed up to hold Life Prep (Kansas) Academy hitless in a 10-2 victory.
Rae struck out five and allowed two unearned runs over four innings while Wright struck out the side in a perfect fifth inning out of the bullpen.
Owasso stayed unbeaten at 9-0 with the win.
Life Prep scored both of its runs in the fourth. Rae issued walks to Juan Hawach-torres and Keith Hernandez. Both came across when Kosei Buma reached on a two-out error.
Owasso collected eight hits and drew six walks in the only game played on the final day of the Ram Festival. Connor Croft went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored and Brennan Philips was 2-for-3 with three RBI, highlighted by a two-run double in the second that gave the Rams a 2-0 lead.
Solo Skalnik was Owasso’s top run producer with four RBI, including a three-run home run to left in the third, his second blast in the last three games, that widened the advantage to 5-0.
The Rams pulled away with a five-run fourth inning for the final 10-2 margin. Derrick Overstreet, Croft, Skalnik and Phillips each had an RBI during the rally.
Owasso was scheduled to leave for its annual Florida trip Monday morning, but those plans were canceled earlier in the week due to the concerns of out-of-state travel from the coronavirus pandemic. The Rams are not scheduled to play again until March 30 when they will host Booker T. Washington in a district contest, but Owasso is one of several teams looking to add some games in the meantime.
Stay tuned to the Reporter website and social media accounts for any changes to Owasso’s baseball schedule.