Golfers can tee off for a good cause at Bailey Ranch Golf Club.
The Owasso Rams baseball program will hold its 34th annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 21. The tournament is scheduled for an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The four-person, best-ball scramble event includes breakfast and lunch as well as a silent auction and poker game. Participants also are eligible for golf contests such as longest drive, hole-in-one, closest-to-the-pin, straightest drive and various other prizes throughout the day. The top three low team gross and net scores receive cash prizes.
All entries include green fee, cart and a gift bag. Cost is $80 per player for golf only. Golf, mulligans and poker game are $125 per entry. Hole sponsorships are available, but for a limited time at $100 per sponsorship.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.owassobaseball.com. For sponsorship questions, please contact Teresa Caldwell at tcaldwell@foldsofhonor.org.