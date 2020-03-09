Winds out of the west rolled across Stigall Field on Monday afternoon and made its presence known.
The Sapulpa Chieftains fell victim to Mother Nature on an otherwise pleasant District 6A-3 opener as they struggled to field multiple fly balls in a five-run first inning that proved to be a springboard for Owasso’s 11-1 victory.
The Rams tallied four home runs and a season-high 15 hits as they improved to 5-0 on the year and 3-0 in district play. First baseman Nate Ackenhausen went 3-for-3 at the plate with a solo home run, a double, three RBI and three runs scored. Brody Green, Nate Wohlgemuth, Connor Croft and Solo Skalnik each had two hits.
Jack Hammond, Zach Burnes, Pepe Casey and Jett Tucker had one hit apiece.
Wohlgemuth became the first Owasso to move his record to 2-0 on the mound as the hard-throwing righty tallied 11 strikeouts and scattered three hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. Bennett Flanary recorded the final out.
Coleson Coffey took the loss for Sapulpa as he was charged with nine earned runs in three innings.