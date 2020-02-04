Owasso hung with the Bixby girls for about 2 ½ quarters before the Spartans’ height and pressure took its toll.
Ranked No. 10 in Class 6A, the Spartans used a 21-3 spurt that spanned portions of the third and fourth quarters as they went on to defeat the Rams, 57-38, Tuesday night inside the Owasso Gymnasium.
Alyssa Nielson and Janiyah Hendricks led a balanced Spartan attack with 12 points each. Kate Bradley added 11 points for Bixby, which won its eighth straight game and improved to 12-6 overall and 6-3 in Frontier Valley Conference play.
Karson Zumwalt paced Owasso with 10 points. Kelsey Korb drilled a trio of three-pointers and finished with nine points and Chloe Stocksen added eight for the Rams (4-14, 2-7). Mallory Hendrix grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Owasso on the boards.
Owasso connected on four three-pointers early on and were tied at 14 at the end of the first quarter. Korb and Zumwalt each connected from long distance in the second quarter as the Rams trailed just 25-22 going into halftime.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” said Owasso coach Matt Sweeney. “We came out in the first half and shot the ball well and played solid defense. We did a lot of good things.”
The margin remained three midway through the third after a Zumwalt free throw made the score 28-25 before Bixby rattled off the next seven points, keyed by three-pointers from Bradley and Gentry Baldwin. Avery King later beat the third-quarter buzzer with a bank shot as the Spartan lead grew to 39-28. Bixby forced three turnovers and rattled off a 10-0 run and blew the game open at 49-28 early in the fourth quarter.
“In the second half, the rim got really small for us and really big for them,” Sweeney said. “It seemed like every time I looked up they were hitting shots and we weren’t.”
Owasso will look to snap its five-game losing skid Friday when it hosts Broken Arrow for homecoming. The Rams defeated the Tigers, 55-53, in early December in Broken Arrow.