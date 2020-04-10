The bright lights of 6A varsity basketball appeared to be too bright for the Owasso boys when the season began last December.
Armed with their youngest roster in recent memory, the Rams struggled miserably from the offensive end as they mustered what would finish as a season-low 26 points in a loss to Broken Arrow in the opener.
What transpired over the next three months was a senior-less Owasso team developed into a dangerous foe by the postseason and came within a win of the state tournament.
The Rams finished the 2019-20 season with a 13-13 record. And, despite starting the year 0-2, Owasso never lost more than two straight contests or won more than two consecutive games all season long.
“The one thing I was proud of our team was the maturation process,” said Rams coach Brian Montonati, who finished his third season leading the program. “They grew up throughout the year with how to prepare for teams with scouting reports. You could see the light switch flipped on. The guys realized what it was going to take to be successful at 6A...This team improved more over one year than any team I've been around."
One of the turning points in the season came in late December when the Rams ventured down to the Mustang Holiday Classic. Owasso picked up its first win of the season, a 54-51 victory over Westmoore in the first round, then took eventual state tournament qualifier Midwest City to the wire before losing by three.
“I think it was a confidence booster that we belong,” Montonati said. “We just had to stay the course.”
Forward Kyler Mann had a breakout junior season, one of the individual highlights to the campaign. The second-year starter led Owasso in scoring (13.2 ppg.) and rebounding (10.2 rpg.). Mann, the team defensive player of the year as a sophomore, paced the Rams in steals and blocks as well as he earned All-Frontier Conference second team honors.
Sophomore center Caden Fry averaged 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in his first season as a move-in from Collinsville. Junior guard Trenton Ellison, Owasso’s leading returning scorer from the prior year, averaged 10.2 points.
While a majority of the offense ran through Fry and Ellison, the progression of players like junior Bryce Journee, sophomore Aaron Potter and freshman point guard EJ Lewis were a key reason for Owasso’s improvement throughout.
“We didn’t ask EJ to score,” Montonati said of Lewis. “We just asked him to take care of the basketball and run our offense. He was shooting 40 % from three the second half of the year and became a good on-ball defender.”
Regarding Potter, “AP battled injuries. He played at a higher level. He knocked down shots for us and was another good on-ball defender.”
In addressing Journee’s potential Montonati said, “Bryce was the most improved player of the year. He has a D1 athletic ability. Over the course of the year, he really bought in especially at the defensive end. He really settled in for us, especially the second half of the season.”
One of the season highlights came in the consolation area tournament. Journee's buzzer-beating tip-in gave Owasso a 39-37 victory over Putnam City North and kept their season alive one game, one of 13 games decided by six points or fewer.
Journee's bucket was an example of the resolve the Rams developed as the PC North win followed up a crushing two-point loss to No. 3 Jenks a week earlier in the regional finals.
Montonati feels optimistic with everybody slated to return next season.
“We’re looking for this thing next year to be one of the better teams to come through Owasso,” Montonati said. “We’ve got a ton of experience coming back, but not only that. We’ve got a lot of guys off of JV that are going to give us tremendous depth.”