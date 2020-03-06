CATOOSA - It was far from an offensive masterpiece for 31 minutes and 59 seconds. But the final second was a thing of beauty in the eyes of Bryce Journee and Owasso.
In a game full of missed shots and second-chance opportunities, it was Journee’s tip-in that beat the buzzer that gave the youthful Rams a 39-37 win in Friday’s Class 6A area consolation game over Putnam City North in yet another down-to-the-wire contest for Brian Montonati’s squad this season.
“It just bounced right to me. It’s like it was meant for me,” said the Owasso junior who finished with seven points and one memorable rebound.
With the victory over last year’s state finalist, Owasso (13-13) advanced to the consolation championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday back inside the Catoosa Indians Activity Center against Sand Springs (18-7). The Sandites fell to No. 1 Booker T. Washington, 66-60, earlier in the evening.
A team without a senior that struggled out of the gate, which included a 13-point loss to Sand Springs in the home opener in December, incredibly is now just one win from the program’s first state tournament trip since 2015.
“I’ve been a part of some really good teams in Owasso but I’ve never wanted something so bad for a group of young men that have battled all year and been the underdog,” Montonati said. “They just show up and fight and play hard.”
The Rams led a low-scoring first quarter 7-4. Journee and Aaron Potter each knocked down a three-pointer sandwiched around a Kyler Mann bucket off a PC North turnover as Owasso opened up a 19-12 halftime advantage.
Mann led the way with 14 points, including 6-of-6 at the free throw line. Potter was the only other Ram in double figures with 10 points.
PC North cut away at the Ram lead as they scored the first nine points of the third quarter. Owasso managed just one field goal in the quarter, but it was a Trenton Ellison layup that just beat the buzzer following a dazzling defensive play by Mann that gave the Rams a 23-21 advantage going into the fourth.
Owasso led by as many as six in the final stanza and never trailed but did find itself tied on three different occasions in the final 2:25. PC North’s Josh Nwankwo, who led the Panthers with 12 points, tied the game at 37-37 after a driving bucket with 18.6 seconds left.
The Rams worked for the final shot. Trenton Ellison put up a three-pointer from the elbow that bounced off the other side of the rim and found the fingertips of the 6-foot-4 Journee for the game-winner.
“It was ugly basketball but, in the playoffs, it’s all about surviving and advancing,” Montonati said. “…I just don’t want this season to end. Our boys don’t want this season to end.”
Owasso will now look for its first win over Sand Springs in three tries this season. Aside from the aforementioned early-season matchup, the Sandites also defeated the Rams 71-62 in Sand Springs last month.