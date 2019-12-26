MUSTANG – Owasso just needed a little road trip to claim its first win of the season on Thursday.
Caden Fry dominated in the paint with 19 points and eight rebounds and Trenton Ellison as the Rams held off Westmoore, 57-54, in the first round of the Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic. The Rams, who improved to 1-2 with the victory, will take on Class 6A No. 4 Midwest City at 8:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal contest.
Owasso, which led for a majority of the game, held an 11-point cushion midway through the third quarter before the Jaguars chipped away. Fry made free throw in the closing moments that gave the Rams a three-point lead. Kyler Mann, who had a solid game with eight points, nine rebounds and three steals, had a critical block on Westmoore’s ensuing possession that helped Owasso hold on for the win.
“We played under control,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “We got a lot of defensive stops when we needed. I keep saying we’ve got to play games for us to come down here and win the first game of the tournament. It’s good for their confidence.”
Freshman E.J. Lewis got his first start at point guard. Despite battling foul trouble, Lewis tallied eight points on 3-for-5 shooting and knocked down a three-pointer.
“He played well,” Montonati said of Lewis. “He ran the team fairly well for a 14 or 15 year old.”
David Owusu paced Westmoore with a game-high 20 points. Quentin Harrison added 12 points for the Jaguars, who fell to 3-5.
Newcastle 63, Owasso 40 (girls): The Rams trailed the 4A’s No. 3 Racers by six at halftime before Newcastle used a scoring flurry in the third quarter to pull away for the 23-point margin.
Taylor Rose paced Owasso (2-4) with 12 points. Freshman Laila Hamilton had eight points in her first varsity game. Avery Vancuren added seven points.
Ragan Fox led four Newcastle double-digit scorers with 19 points. Karley Johnson added 14 points while Lauren Cook and Grace Rehl finished with 13 points each.
Owasso will take on Verdigris at 9 a.m. Friday in a consolation semifinal game.