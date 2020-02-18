MUSKOGEE – Through the early stages of the basketball season, Owasso’s defense was its strong suit while the offense was still finding its way. The young Rams have started to find their scoring rhythm over the past month, but recently the defense seems to have hit a snag.
After springing a few leaks last week against Sand Springs and Sapulpa, Owasso again had its issues Tuesday night at Muskogee. The Rams gave up too many easy buckets which allowed the Roughers to shoot 50 percent from the field and deal visiting Owasso a 56-51 loss in Frontier Valley Conference play.
The Rams held a slim 31-29 lead going into halftime but squandered an opportunity for a larger advantage after a strong start to the second quarter. It was the third quarter that proved detrimental for Owasso as Muskogee was getting to the basket at will and used a 15-3 run to take a 50-38 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Owasso’s defense turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter as it held the Roughers to just six points. The Rams twice closed the gap to three, once on a Kyler Mann putback with 2:40 remaining and the other on a Mann bucket in the paint with 40 seconds left but could never get any closer.
The Rams got a stop after Mann’s second basket cut the deficit to 54-51 but were called for a turnover as they attempted to maintain possession. Muskogee’s Xavier Brown made two free throws with 8.8 seconds remaining to seal the Rams’ fate.
“We didn’t play very well,” said Owasso coach Brian Montonati. “Especially on the defensive end, we gave up too many layups. Then when we’re getting down by double figures and not stopping the ball, it just puts more pressure on our offense.”
Brown scored 18 points to lead the Roughers (9-13).
Mann led Owasso with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Caden Fry added 15 points and nine rebounds while Trenton Ellison finished with 10 points. But the Rams struggled from long distance as they made just 1-of-16 from three-point range.
The Rams, who fell to 10-12 overall, will close out their regular season Friday when they host Bartlesville.