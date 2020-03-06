Owasso girls basketball will be looking for a new head coach.
Athletics director Zach Duffield confirmed Friday afternoon Matt Sweeney has submitted his resignation after eight seasons at the helm.
Sweeney compiled an overall record of 110-97 while at Owasso, highlighted by the 2017-18 state championship, the program’s first gold ball in nearly three decades, and a state runner-up appearance in 2015-16. His eight-year tenure and 110 wins are the second most ever for the girls program, according to archives which date back more than 50 seasons of Ram basketball.
"Matt Sweeney has resigned the position of head girls basketball coach at Owasso High School,” Duffield said in a statement. “We appreciate coach Sweeney for his efforts guiding our student-athletes and the girls basketball program, which includes a state championship in 2018.”
Duffield said a search for Owasso’s next coach will take place in the coming weeks.
The Rams chalked up 83 wins over a four-year span from 2014-18 under Sweeney, but have struggled the last couple of seasons. Owasso was a combined 13-35 over the past two years since the Rams’ title season, capped by a pair of first-round regional exits.