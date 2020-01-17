BARTLESVILLE – The Bruins hosted their annual Throwback Night when Owasso came to town on Friday.
With old Phillips Field House as the setting, the Rams spoiled the evening for their Washington county hosts when they delivered a 53-35 thumping in the Frontier Valley Conference matchup.
Owasso’s defensive prowess, which has been the young team’s calling card throughout the season, was again on display. The Rams limited Bartlesville to 33 percent shooting (15-of-45) from the field as they surrendered just six points in each the first and third quarters.
Aaron Potter led three Rams in double figures with 14 points. Kyler Mann added 12 points and Trenton Ellison chipped in with 11 as Owasso improved to 5-5 overall on the season and 3-2 in league play.
Owasso held a 24-17 lead at halftime then began to pull way in the second half as it shot an efficient 60 percent from the field over the final two quarters.
Adam Nakvinda paced Bartlesville with 12 points. The Bruins fell to 1-9 on the season with their sixth-straight defeat.
Bartlesville 38, Owasso 37 (girls): Lydia Knollmeyer’s only two points of the contest came at the right time for the Bruins. Her bucket in the closing seconds enabled Bartlesville to upend the Rams.
Owasso led for a majority of the game and held an 18-10 advantage at halftime. A Kelsey Korb three-pointer was the Rams lone field goal in the third quarter as they were outscored 15-5 and trailed 25-23 going into the final eight minutes.
Kate Gronigan led Bartlesville (5-5) with 10 points.
Karson Zumwalt paced the Rams with 11 points. Chloe Stocksen added eight points and Avery Vancuren chipped in with six for Owasso, which fell to 4-10 overall and 2-3 in league play.